One Outlaw Killed In Chichawatani Police Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 09:23 PM
CHICHAWATANI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) One bandit who escaped from Chichawatani police station in Ghaziabad was killed in an alleged police encounter on Wednesday, while another managed to escape from the scene.
According to police sources, the robbers were arrested by police during raid and they (robbers) were sent to the Ghaziabad police station for further investigation.
The accused had managed to escape from police custody late last night.
The police party chased the outlaws and started an exchange of fire.
One of the accused identified as Abid was killed on the spot while the other managed to flee from the scene.
The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for post-mortem.
Further investigations are underway.
APP/mjm/378/
