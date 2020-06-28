One passenger dies, another three sustain injuries in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :One passenger died while another three sustained injuries following a bus overturned at Qadirpuran, some 25 kilometer away from Multan city.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured persons were being shifted to Nishtar hospital. The deceased person is identified as Sabir son of Haq Nawaz son of Sabir. Qadirpur Rawan police is investigating the incident.