UrduPoint.com

One Passenger Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

One passenger killed, two injured in road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :One passenger was killed and two others sustained injuries at main Chakri Interchange, Motorway M2, Chakri, here on Monday after a speeding passenger van crashed into a bus, informed Rescue-1122 spokesman.

The accident occurred due to over speeding and slippery road conditions caused by rainfall.

The rescue teams rushed to the site soon after receiving information and shifted the injured to hospital.

A passenger who died in the road traffic accident has been identified as Muhammad Javaid Kamran (27) while two others, namely Muhammad Tahir (38) and Muhammad Zeeshan (21) were among the injured, the Rescue-1122 spokesman said.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi while injured were shifted to CMH, Rawalpindi.

The condition of other injured persons is stated to be stable, he said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Motorway Road Died Traffic Rawalpindi Van SITE

