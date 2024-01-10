Open Menu

One Passerby, Three Cops Martyred In Terrorists Attack

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM

One passerby, three cops martyred in terrorists attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) At least three cops and a passerby embraced martyrdom in a terrorists' attack on a police check post near Lachi Toll Plaza on Kohat-Indus Highway.

According to a police spokesman, the terrorists attacked the check post around 3 a.

m.

The martyrs included Head Constables Amjad and Junaid, Constable Waqar, and civilian Noor Muhammad, a resident of Lakki Marwat.

On information, a heavy police force reached the spot, combed the area, and started a search operation.

