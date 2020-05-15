One patient dies due to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One patient lost the battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 52 so far while 43 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :One patient lost the battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours taking the tally to 52 so far while 43 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that a total of 56 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 12 were suspected.

Three patients were serious, he said adding that they were on ventilators.