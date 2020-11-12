One patient dies of COVID-19, 74 more cases reported in Hyderabad

One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad to 95 while 74 more positive cases were reported in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the death tally in Hyderabad to 95 while 74 more positive cases were reported in the district. According to official figures released by the district administration, 74, out of hundreds of samples taken from different areas, tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. As many as 507 active cases were registered in the district of them 15 were under treatment in different hospitals including civil hospital while remaining patients had been isolated at their homes, report said.A 40 year old patient named Dilmurad s/o Mehar resident of Tando Adam lost his life at the isolation ward of civil hospital Thursday morning. The dead body of the patient was handed over to the patient after adopting required Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the hospital administration.

Government Girls Degree College Qasimabad has been closed for eight days after three teachers were tested positive for COVID-19 here the other day. The District Administration has sealed eight shops in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas for not following Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19.

The district administration and health authorities had also identified hotspot areas where the number of COVID-19 cases was high and smart lockdown was imposed in the month of June, 2020, the report said adding that, daily positivity rate dropped from 38% to 2% in August 2020. Four sample taking booths were given by the Deputy Commissioner at sentinel sites for safety of health care workers.Health authorities also urged the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that coronavirus could be contained to spread further during the coming winter season.