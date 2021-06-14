UrduPoint.com
One patient dies of COVID-19 as 26 more reported positive

Another patient has died of COVID-19 and 26 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total active cases to 603 in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Another patient has died of COVID-19 and 26 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total active cases to 603 in Hyderabad district.

According to the report issued here on Monday, the number of deaths due to the virus has reached to 417 after one more patient had succumbed to the contagion during the last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 603 COVID-19 cases 592 are isolated at homes while 11 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1598 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in the district, of which 54 cases emerged as positive with a 2 % positivity rate, the report stated.

Among the 106 beds in LUH's intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital's Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 06 were occupied while 100 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 143318 people of Hyderabad against the virus by Monday while 43627 people have also received the second doses of the vaccines.

