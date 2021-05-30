One patient dies of COVID-19 as 53 more reported positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :One coronavirus patient has died and 53 more positive cases were emerged during last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2122 in Hyderabad district.

According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 404 as one more patient had succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 2122 COVID-19 cases 2094 are isolated at homes while 28 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to report, 53 cases have been reported as positive with 7% positivity rate in the district.

Among the 106 beds in LUH's intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital's Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 22 are occupied while 84 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 83845 people of Hyderabad against the virus by Saturday night while 33411 have also received the second doses of their vaccines.