One patient dies of COVID-19 as 54 more reported positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Another patient was died and 54 more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported during last 24 hours, taking the number of total active cases to 2197 in Hyderabad district.

According to the report, the number of deaths due to the virus has reached to 412 after one more patient had succumbed to the contagion during last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 2197 COVID-19 cases 2172 are isolated at homes while 25 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 543 tests were conducted during last 24 hours in the district, of them 54 cases were emerged as positive with 10 percent positivity rate, the report stated.