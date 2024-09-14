Open Menu

One Patient Of Congo Virus Confirmed In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 08:50 PM

One patient of Congo virus confirmed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) One case of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (Congo Virus) had been confirmed

in Bahawalpur.

According to CEO District Health Authority Bahawalpur, a patient namely Zafar,

of Chak No 130-10/R of tehsil Jahanian district Khanewal, was tested positive for

the Congo virus.

Preventive measures have been put in place after the confirmation and the patient

is admitted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

