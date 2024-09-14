One Patient Of Congo Virus Confirmed In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 08:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) One case of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (Congo Virus) had been confirmed
in Bahawalpur.
According to CEO District Health Authority Bahawalpur, a patient namely Zafar,
of Chak No 130-10/R of tehsil Jahanian district Khanewal, was tested positive for
the Congo virus.
Preventive measures have been put in place after the confirmation and the patient
is admitted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO directs to improve churches security6 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed on road16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms resolute commitment to upholding democratic values on Int'l day of democracy36 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather experienced in Lahore46 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted46 minutes ago
-
Six illegal arms holders arrested in major crackdown56 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Inspection & Monitoring Directorate visits THQ Hospital Murree56 minutes ago
-
More e-Khidmat centres to be set up: PA deputy speaker56 minutes ago
-
Police sweep multiple areas in major search operation56 minutes ago
-
CM KP inaugurates Chief Minister’s Policy Office56 minutes ago
-
Channar visits Bahawalpur Development Authority office56 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6mln more from 220 defaulters56 minutes ago