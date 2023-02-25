One perished, three labourers rescued as Bahar Kahu Bypass pillar shuttering caves in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :One labourer died while three were rescued by Rescue teams when shuttering of a pillar of Bhara Kahu Bypass project in Islamabad collapsed on Saturday morning.

Soon after the tragic incident, the Rescue teams, Assistant Commissioners and National Logistic (NLC) teams rushed to the site and started work to pull the labourers out of the rubble, said a handout issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad is personally supervising the rescue operation, it further said.