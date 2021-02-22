One person burns in house fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A person received severe burn injuries when fire erupted in a house located at Tubewala Road Dhoke Kala Khan in Scheme-3 area here Monday morning.

Rescue sources told that Gul Fazaz son of Gul Roze age 35 years was severely injured when fire was erupted in his house room in which almost burnt forty percent of his body.

The victim was shifted to the burn unit of Holy Family Hospital for instant medical aid.