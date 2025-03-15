One Person Died In Firing In Area Of City Police Station
Published March 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) One person died in a firing in the area of the City Police Station.
According to initial information, Nabil son of Shakeel, resident of Mohalla Mushki Shah, Chiniot, 22/23 years old, died in firing in the area of City Police Station.
As soon as the incident was reported, the City Police Station reached the spot.
The crime scene has been cordoned off and evidence, etc. were being collected.
The PFSA team to arrive soon.
The post-mortem of the body was being conducted.
The investigation of the incident and legal action was underway.
