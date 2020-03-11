One person dies, one injured in road accident in Mithi

One person died and one injured in a road accident on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :One person died and one injured in a road accident on Wednesday.

According to details 65 years old man Allah Dino Hingorjo lost his life when his motorcycle slipped near Islamkot, and left young man Munawar Hingorjo injured.

Police after the accident rushed to site and shifted dead body and injured to near by hospital where injured was given treatment.