UrduPoint.com

One Person Dies, Two Injure In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

One person dies, two injure in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained severe injuries in road mishap at Khanewal-Multan road, near Qadirpur Raan, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, two persons namely Hamza and Nadeem were heading somewhere on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle collided with a citizen identified as Tauqeer. Resultantly, the man on the motorcycle, namely Nadeem, fell down on the road. Meanwhile, a passing van crushed him. He died on the spot. However, the other two injured persons were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue-1122.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Man Van All

Recent Stories

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

41 minutes ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

3 hours ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

11 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.