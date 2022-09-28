One person dies, two injure in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained severe injuries in road mishap at Khanewal-Multan road, near Qadirpur Raan, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, two persons namely Hamza and Nadeem were heading somewhere on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, the motorcycle collided with a citizen identified as Tauqeer. Resultantly, the man on the motorcycle, namely Nadeem, fell down on the road. Meanwhile, a passing van crushed him. He died on the spot. However, the other two injured persons were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue-1122.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.