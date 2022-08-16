UrduPoint.com

One Person Injured In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 09:06 PM

One person was injured in firing by unidentified persons here in Hali Road area of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :One person was injured in firing by unidentified persons here in Hali Road area of the city.

The injured, identified as Muhammad Gul Brohi, had been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment, the official sources said.

According to hospital sources, condition of the injured was stable.

