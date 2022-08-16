One person injured in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :One person was injured in firing by unidentified persons here in Hali Road area of the city.

The injured, identified as Muhammad Gul Brohi, had been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment, the official sources said.

According to hospital sources, condition of the injured was stable.