One Person Killed, Another Hurt In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A person was killed while another sustained injuries as a mini truck collided with the footpath due to overspeeding near Northern bypass here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a mini truck was on its way and suddenly collided with a footpath near the Northern bypass due to overspending.
As a result, 37 years old Sanaullah s/o Elahi Buksh resident of Khangarh died while Irshad Ali Babar s/o Abdul Sattar sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital.
Local police were busy in interrogation into the incident.
