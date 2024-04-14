One person killed, another hurt in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A person was killed while another sustained injuries as a mini truck collided with the footpath due to overspeeding near Northern bypass here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a mini truck was on its way and suddenly collided with a footpath near the Northern bypass due to overspending.

As a result, 37 years old Sanaullah s/o Elahi Buksh resident of Khangarh died while Irshad Ali Babar s/o Abdul Sattar sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Nishtar Hospital.

Local police were busy in interrogation into the incident.