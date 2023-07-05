One person killed as speedy tractor-trolley struck

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :One person was killed while two people including a child, were injured after being hit by a tractor-trolley in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a tragic accident occurred when a high-speed tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle at Khanpur Baga Sher on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh.

As a result, one person was killed on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries. The deceased, identified as Ashiq Chandia, is said to be a resident of Khanpur Baga Sher.

The driver managed to escape from the spot. The Police have taken the tractor-trolley into custody and started the disciplinary proceedings.

The accident occurred due to the speed of the tractor-trolley.

Further investigation was underway.