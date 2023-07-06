Open Menu

One Person Killed By An Electric Shock: Jhang

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

One person killed by an electric shock: Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :One person was killed by an electric shock from an electricity pole outside the district court of Jhang on Thursday.

The dead person was identified as Sajjad Hussain 41, a resident of Kot Khaira Bhakhar Road.

He was reported to be the clerk of a local lawyer.

The dead body of the deceased was shifted to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122.

Mansab Dar's advocate has filed an application to Kotwali police for registration of an FIR against responsible officers of FESCO for this tragedy.

Related Topics

Dead Police Electricity Road Jhang Rescue 1122 FIR From FESCO Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's de ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's desecration, an attempt to beget ..

1 minute ago
 Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop ..

Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop to 7 pct in July

7 minutes ago
 Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

28 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

36 minutes ago
 Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Isl ..

Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Island in Okinawa Prefecture - Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Western world should take effective measures to pr ..

Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia: Ahsan Bakh ..

7 minutes ago
UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

46 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

46 minutes ago
 Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

1 hour ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan