One person killed by an electric shock: Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :One person was killed by an electric shock from an electricity pole outside the district court of Jhang on Thursday.

The dead person was identified as Sajjad Hussain 41, a resident of Kot Khaira Bhakhar Road.

He was reported to be the clerk of a local lawyer.

The dead body of the deceased was shifted to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122.

Mansab Dar's advocate has filed an application to Kotwali police for registration of an FIR against responsible officers of FESCO for this tragedy.