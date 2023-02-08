UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed In Grenade Attack At Home In Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :One person killed, another seriously injured in hand grenade attack in Swabi village on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kala village, where two individuals were reportedly injured.

The medical team from Rescue 1122 arrived on the scene and transferred the injured to the hospital.

Upon arrival, doctors confirmed that Inayat (40) had passed away, while providing first aid to Asif Umar (30). Both victims are believed to be from the same family.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

