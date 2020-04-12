One person killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::One person was killed when a speedy car hit him in a Lachi Bazaar, police official in Kohat confirmed.

According to detail, Sanaullah resident of Malgeen, was hit by speedy car when he was crossing a road and was died in a way to hospital.

The body of Sanaullah shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Kohat while car's driver escaped from the scene.

Police have registered a case against the unknown car drive and started search to arrest the car driver.