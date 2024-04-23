Open Menu

One Person Killed In Roof Collapse In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

One person killed in roof collapse in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A person was killed when the roof of a residential building collapsed in a block of North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the private news channel, as the incident was reported, rescue team and police immediately reached the spot.

According to the rescue officials, the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one person scummed injuries.

The rescue team after an operation evacuated the residents of the building safely. According to the rescue officials, the deceased has been identified as Muna Baig.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed North Nazimabad

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

1 hour ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

3 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

6 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

6 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

7 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

7 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan