One Person Killed In Roof Collapse In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A person was killed when the roof of a residential building collapsed in a block of North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Tuesday.
According to the private news channel, as the incident was reported, rescue team and police immediately reached the spot.
According to the rescue officials, the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one person scummed injuries.
The rescue team after an operation evacuated the residents of the building safely. According to the rescue officials, the deceased has been identified as Muna Baig.
