One person seriously injured in gas leakage incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A gas leak explosion in the basement of a house in Hayatabad has left one person seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 received reports of the incident and promptly dispatched a medical team and fire vehicle to the scene.

The explosion ignited a fire within the house, which firefighters successfully controlled within 40 minutes.

The injured person shifted to HMC Hospital for medical treatment.