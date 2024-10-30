Open Menu

One Person Seriously Injured In Gas Leakage Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

One person seriously injured in gas leakage incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A gas leak explosion in the basement of a house in Hayatabad has left one person seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 received reports of the incident and promptly dispatched a medical team and fire vehicle to the scene.

The explosion ignited a fire within the house, which firefighters successfully controlled within 40 minutes.

The injured person shifted to HMC Hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Vehicle Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

16 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

16 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

16 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

16 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

16 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

16 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

17 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan