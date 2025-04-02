One Person Was Killed, Another Injured By Unidentified Persons
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) One person was killed and another injured by unidentified persons near Phal Mori within the jurisdiction of Wagan Police Station in district Kamber Shahdadkot on Wednesday. Both the deceased and the injured were identified as Sattar Totani and injury of Ghulam Rasool Totani.
Upon receiving the information, SHO Wagan and SDPO Nasirabad reached the crime scene immediately with their staff.
Local police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.
Further investigation into the matter is underway
The deceased sustained 5-6 bullet injuries. Local police are investigating the causes of the incident, and legal proceedings have also been initiated.
SSP Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Sabzodi, took strict notice of the incident and directed SDPO Nasirabad and SHO Wagan to arrest the involved suspects immediately.The suspects will be apprehended soon and brought to justice.
