One Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) SDO dismissed, eight others faced action over poor performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Disciplinary Committee Wednesday took action against eight officers of SDO ranks and dismissed one from services.

According to PESCO release, the Disciplinary committee headed by General Manager Commercial Chudry Muhammad dismissed Ex-SDO Tariq Mahmood from service while ordered stoppage of one increment of Faheem Khan Regional Officer Rural Division DI Khan,stoppage of three increments of SDO PESCO Latamber sub division Afzal Manan, stoppage of two increments of Lal Hameed LS-I Sher Ghar sub division, stoppage of one increment of SDO Landi Arbab sub division AmjadNadeem, two increments of Atta Ur Rehman SDO Daggar-2 sub division and one increment of Altaf Hussain SDO Gumbat Kohat sub division.

Meanwhile, two Line Superintendents Abdul Wahid and LS-II Muhammad Banaras of Lora sub division suspended due to negligence which caused fatal accident to a line man.