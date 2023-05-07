One Petrol pump sealed during action against profiteering, faulty gauges

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed a petrol pump on Paniala road, Tehsil Paharpur and different others were fined during action against profiteering and irregularities in gauge.

The district administration took action after receiving public complaints against the petrol pumps involved in overcharging.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, inspected various petrol pumps on Paniala road.

During the inspection, the AC checked the prices, gauges and cleanliness situation at the petrol pumps.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner sealed Allied Filling Station over a charge of overcharging while different others were fined.

The assistant commissioner said the officers of the district administration would continue their operations, and strict action would be taken against the pumps that do not meet the standards and sell petrol at higher prices.

He warned that the petrol pumps which found involved manipulating the price of petrol or scales would not only be sealed and heavily fined but legal action would be taken against them.

The licenses of such petrol pumps would also be cancelled, he added.

He also appealed to the citizens to identify the petrol pumps selling petrol at high rates and low gauge so that they could be held accountable.