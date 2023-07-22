Open Menu

One PHE, 3 Roads Repair Schemes Approved

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

One PHE, 3 roads repair schemes approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Saturday chaired a Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting and approved three schemes of roads repair worth Rs 300 million and one scheme of Public Health Engineering worth Rs 70 million.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of all four districts and officers of departments concerned.

The approved schemes of highway department are about repair of roads, including a road with length of 6-km from Shahdara to Dewal via Kot Musa of Sargodha with estimated cost of Rs 100 million, repair of road length 5-km, from Khushab Pael Chakwal Road via Pael Paddar, with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million, the third road with a length of 10-km from Piplan Harnoli Road Adda 3/4 miles, from Ulakh Khanwala via Nasir Wala of Mianwali district, with an estimated cost Rs 100 million included.

In the meeting, the scheme of PCC, tough tiles, sewerage and soling was approved at the cost of Rs 70 million in the blocks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 17 and 18 of Public Health Engineering in Sargodha.

The commissioner directed the departments concerned to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of the released funds in a transparent manner and complete the schemes by June.

