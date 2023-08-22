Open Menu

'One Plant For Pakistan' Drive Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

'One Plant for Pakistan' drive launched

SARGODHA, Aug 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Under the leadership of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, a campaign "One Plant for Pakistan" was launched in all four divisions as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Free plants are being distributed among 40,000 students of colleges in all four divisions. In this regard, a ceremony was held at Government Associate College for Girls, Farooq Colony, here on Tuesday. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was the special guest.

The ceremony was attended by Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Deputy Director Professor Abu-Al-Hassan Naqvi, Conservator Forest Niaz Ahmad, DFO Nasir-ul-Haq, and Principal College Sidra-ul-Montaha, teachers and students.

The commissioner distributed free plants among the college students and also planted trees with the students in the college's lawn. On this occasion, he said that planting trees is not just commendable, but it should be pursued with utmost dedication. He urged the students not only to plant plants but also to spread this message to others. "Youths are our future and it is up to them to decide whether they want to spend their lives in the green and serene environment of Sargodha or prefer to live in this environment. Plants not only enhance the beauty of the land but also decorate everything on Earth," he added

