‘One Plant One Child’ campaign meant to nurture environment-friendly generation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Wednesday delivered a thought-provoking lecture to students of 20 government schools aimed at evoking their civic sense saying that ‘One Plant One Child’ drive was launched after traditional plantation campaigns fell short of expectations and objective was not just plantation but to nurture an environment-friendly generation.

Commissioner gave a detailed briefing to students on government’s initiatives to protect environment and highlighted importance of combined efforts from political leadership, administration and civil society to achieve desired results.

Commissioner Khan said that traditional plantations could not result in enhancing green cover to a desired level and underlined the need for new thoughts, ideas to make it happen.

He sought active role of children to join hands with their elders to create awareness against menace of encroachment and suggested social boycotting those habitual of placing their products outside their shops.

He advised parents not to allow their children drive motorcycles when they have not reached the permissible age limit. He added that those who reach schools by motorcycles should wear helmets.

He also highlighted importance of cleanliness and relevance of ‘Suthra Punjab’ campaign of provincial government. “Put the waste in the waste bins installed by the waste management company and avoid throwing it in streets.”