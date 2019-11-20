UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'One PM Disqualified, Another Sent Packing', Says CJP Khosa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:38 PM

'One PM disqualified, another sent packing', says CJP Khosa

CJP laments PM Khan for giving an impression that it was judiciary that allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad, saying that "it is the government that did so and not the judiciary. He also says that decision against a former military ruler will also be announced soon.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday lamented Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving an impression in his statements that it was the judiciary that allowed Nawaz Sharif to go to London for medical treatment.

CJP said that the judiciary did not allow one (Nawaz Sharif) to go abroad but it was the government that did so.

"Avoid making such statements that target the judiciary as an institution," CJP Khosa said while addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech. In a rare way, country's top judges name any executive of the state but CJP Khosa openly named PM Khan in his address.

"Imran Khan should think as one was allowed by the governmnet itself to fly to Londodn," the CJP remarked. He said they rule under the law as the law is supreme in their eye and not any person.

"It is the judiciary that disqualified one Prime Minister and sent another packing," CJ Khosa remarked while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

"Khan sahib should not taunt us by calling us "powerful"," CJ further said. The CJP did not mention Nawaz Sharif in his speech, saying that "one was allowed by the government itself,". Chief Justice openly addressed Prime Minister Imran Khan by calling him by his name.

"Imran Khan talked about powerful and weak," Chief Justice Khosa said, adding that "All are equal before us,". The CJ said that Imran Khan should be careful in making comments and should encourage judges. He said they had been working without resources and their working would be better when they were provided sufficient resources.

CJ claimed that the judiciary was independent. He also made it clear that a decision would be announced soon against a former army chief. "Decision about a former military chief will be announced soon," the CJ remarked. He quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan that he said that they would provide facilities and maximum resources to the judiciary two days ago and that statement was good and in the interest of the judiciary. He said they appreciated the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
However, he warned the PM that he should stay away from such statements because he was elected member of the parliament and was executive editor.
The CJ said that three thousands judges decided 3.6 million and the judges had been working day and night and therefore, judges should not be targetted.

"They give us examples of the past but judiciary is free since 2009," the CJ added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Army Parliament London All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub a global destina ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development allots US$9 million ..

39 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Intellectual P ..

40 minutes ago

ADNOC embarks on one of the largest predictive mai ..

40 minutes ago

Meesha's witness says he didn’t see any act of h ..

45 minutes ago

Karakoram needs attention of researchers, students ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.