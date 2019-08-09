One police man martyred, another injured in firing incident in Peshawar

One police personal WAS martyred while the other was injured in a firing incident near Momin Town, area of Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) One police personal WAS martyred while the other was injured in a firing incident near Momin Town, area of Peshawar.According to police some unknown armed masked men opened fire at police rider squad in the area of Momin Town, within the jurisdiction of Paharipura police station.

As a result 2 police personnel sustained serious injuries that were rushed to nearby local hospital where one police man identified as Iftikhar Ahmad died while the other was said to be in critical condition.