UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Police Official Died After Police Van Overturns Near Narowal

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:25 PM

One police official died after police van overturns near Narowal

One policeman died, while other five police officials sustained serious injured when a speeding police van overturned due to fog in Lahore Motorway near Narowal Sialkot on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :One policeman died, while other five police officials sustained serious injured when a speeding police van overturned due to fog in Lahore Motorway near Narowal Sialkot on Thursday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources a police van turned over allegedly because of over-speeding during dense fog.

Rescue sources said deadly mishap occurred in Narowal Sialkot, in a result Assistant Sub-Inspector died on the spot, while constables van driver were seriously injured, were shifted to nearby hospital.

After the accident nearby people called the police and rescue teams.

Rescue officials said , the accident took place due to dense Fog.

Motorways Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot immediately after they infomred, private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Police Motorway Driver Died Van Sialkot Narowal Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Riaz Malik, son-in-law Zain Malik booked over char ..

4 minutes ago

India to face valiant response if it dares any mis ..

5 minutes ago

Magic end Lakers' win streak, Sixers and Heat enjo ..

40 seconds ago

Mishustin, United Russia Did Not Discuss New Cabin ..

46 seconds ago

Ireland stun world champions Windies by four runs ..

49 seconds ago

Russia's Ruling Party Unanimously Supports Mishust ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.