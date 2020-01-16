One police official died after police van overturns near Narowal

One policeman died, while other five police officials sustained serious injured when a speeding police van overturned due to fog in Lahore Motorway near Narowal Sialkot on Thursday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :One policeman died, while other five police officials sustained serious injured when a speeding police van overturned due to fog in Lahore Motorway near Narowal Sialkot on Thursday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources a police van turned over allegedly because of over-speeding during dense fog.

Rescue sources said deadly mishap occurred in Narowal Sialkot, in a result Assistant Sub-Inspector died on the spot, while constables van driver were seriously injured, were shifted to nearby hospital.

After the accident nearby people called the police and rescue teams.

Rescue officials said , the accident took place due to dense Fog.

Motorways Police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot immediately after they infomred, private news channel reported.