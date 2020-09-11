UrduPoint.com
One Police Official Killed, Two Other Injured In Encounter With Armed Smugglers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:54 PM

One police official killed, two other injured in encounter with armed smugglers

At-least one police man killed and two others injured in an encounter with armed smugglers in the area between Bara Malik Deenkhel and Qambar Khel here

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) ::At-least one police man killed and two others injured in an encounter with armed smugglers in the area between Bara Malik Deenkhel and Qambar Khel here.

According to Bara police, a police team was on routine patrolling in Miangano Khowar area when unknown armed smugglers hiding near Sam Ghaghi check post started indiscriminate firing on them claiming life of one police official Abdul Latif on the sport.

The smugglers managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark and when the police team retaliated but until then two more police officials Younas and Masood got bullet injuries.

The other members of police team rushed the injured police officials to district hospital while the dead body of the martyr police official was handed over to the bereaved family for burial.

The police registered an FIR against unknown drug peddlers and started search operation in the area.

