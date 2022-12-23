One police official martyred, five injured in suicide blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least one police official embraced martyrdom and five others including a civilian received injuries after a suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up in I-10/4 sector here on Friday.

Bomb Disposal Squad and other rescue teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and started investigating the incident.

According to a police spokesman, a police team stopped a suspicious vehicle during checking near Street 31 of the I-10/4 sector. "As the vehicle stopped, the suicide bomber exploded himself," he added.

The spokesman said the police were on alert as it had a tip-off that some anti-state elements could carry out subversive activities to achieve their nefarious designs.