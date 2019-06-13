One police official martyred, other injured during police encounter in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) One police official was killed while the other was injured during a police encounter for the arrest of wanted female proclaim offender in a murder case at native village of Hyderabad town, Kundan Kulan.

Police have carried out a raid in Kundan for the arrest of wanted female in the murder case during which firing exchange occurred between police and family members.As a result one family member identified as Ijaz while one police official constable Amir Ijaz were killed while the other constable Mazhar sustained serious injuries, however suspect female could not be arrested.All were shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.According to hospital administration, condition of the injured police official was out of danger.