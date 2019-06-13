UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Police Official Martyred, Other Injured During Police Encounter In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:53 PM

One police official martyred, other injured during police encounter in Sargodha

One police official was killed while the other was injured during a police encounter for the arrest of wanted female proclaim offender in a murder case at native village of Hyderabad town, Kundan Kulan

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) One police official was killed while the other was injured during a police encounter for the arrest of wanted female proclaim offender in a murder case at native village of Hyderabad town, Kundan Kulan.

Police have carried out a raid in Kundan for the arrest of wanted female in the murder case during which firing exchange occurred between police and family members.As a result one family member identified as Ijaz while one police official constable Amir Ijaz were killed while the other constable Mazhar sustained serious injuries, however suspect female could not be arrested.All were shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.According to hospital administration, condition of the injured police official was out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Police Exchange Hyderabad Family All

Recent Stories

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

35 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

45 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt determines to bringing record changes in ..

1 hour ago

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.