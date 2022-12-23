One police official martyred, six injured in suicide blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least one police official embraced martyrdom and six others including two civilians received injuries after a suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up in the I-10/4 sector here on Friday.

Bomb Disposal Squad and other rescue teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and started investigating the incident.

According to a police spokesman, a police team stopped a suspicious vehicle during checking near Street 31 of the I-10/4 sector. "As the vehicle stopped, the suicide bomber exploded himself," he added.

The spokesman said the police were on alert as it had a tip-off that some anti-state elements could carry out subversive activities to achieve their nefarious designs.

Talking to the media, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of Islamabad police Sohail Zafar Chattha said the timely and effective action of police officials had averted the Federal capital from a big disaster.

He said the Eagle Squad intercepted the suspicious vehicle that was exploded by a bomber, who died on the spot.

The DIG said as per the initial reports, two persons including a woman were sitting in the vehicle.

He said all the injured had been shifted to the hospital for medical care.

Body parts of the suicide bomber and other evidence had been collected to advance the probe.

Following the incident, the police stepped up security arrangements across the federal capital to avoid any untoward incident.