UrduPoint.com

One Police Official Martyred, Six Injured In Suicide Blast

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

One police official martyred, six injured in suicide blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least one police official embraced martyrdom and six others including two civilians received injuries after a suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up in the I-10/4 sector here on Friday.

Bomb Disposal Squad and other rescue teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and started investigating the incident.

According to a police spokesman, a police team stopped a suspicious vehicle during checking near Street 31 of the I-10/4 sector. "As the vehicle stopped, the suicide bomber exploded himself," he added.

The spokesman said the police were on alert as it had a tip-off that some anti-state elements could carry out subversive activities to achieve their nefarious designs.

Talking to the media, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of Islamabad police Sohail Zafar Chattha said the timely and effective action of police officials had averted the Federal capital from a big disaster.

He said the Eagle Squad intercepted the suspicious vehicle that was exploded by a bomber, who died on the spot.

The DIG said as per the initial reports, two persons including a woman were sitting in the vehicle.

He said all the injured had been shifted to the hospital for medical care.

Body parts of the suicide bomber and other evidence had been collected to advance the probe.

Following the incident, the police stepped up security arrangements across the federal capital to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Police Vehicle Died Suicide Alert Eagle Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

3 hours ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.