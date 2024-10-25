One Police personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack on Malagori police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) One police officer was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Malagori police station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Raie Mazhar Iqbal confirmed the incident, saying that the assailants managed to escape following the attack.

In response, security has been tightened in the area.

The DPO stated that police have established multiple checkpoints to enhance safety and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Police are on high alert as investigations into the attack continue.