Open Menu

One Police Personnel Embraced Martyrdom In Terrorist Attack On Malagori Police Station

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:20 AM

One Police personnel embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack on Malagori police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) One police officer was martyred in a terrorist attack on the Malagori police station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Raie Mazhar Iqbal confirmed the incident, saying that the assailants managed to escape following the attack.

In response, security has been tightened in the area.

The DPO stated that police have established multiple checkpoints to enhance safety and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Police are on high alert as investigations into the attack continue.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Police Station Alert

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

12 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

12 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

12 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

12 hours ago
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

12 hours ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

12 hours ago
 Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

12 hours ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

12 hours ago
 Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan