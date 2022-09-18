One policeman dies, five injure in police mobile van incident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Atleast one policeman died and five others injured when a police mobile van met an accident here in Parwara area of Darzanda on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the police van was heading towards Mughalkot to act on a tip-off when it met the accident due to brake failure. As a result, one MTO Abdullah was died while five other personnel, including MTO Jamshed Qureshi, Imtiaz Ullah, Tariq Hameed, Sibghat Ullah and Aamir Rehman got injured. The injured police personnel were shifted to DHQ Dera.

Later, the funeral prayer of MTO Abdullah was offered at Ijaz Shaheed Police Line Dera which was attended by senior police officers and officials.

District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaquat expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul of deceased MTO Abdullah in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss. The DPO also prayed for early recovery of the injured personnel.