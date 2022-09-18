UrduPoint.com

One Policeman Dies, Five Injure In Police Mobile Van Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 11:10 PM

One policeman dies, five injure in police mobile van incident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Atleast one policeman died and five others injured when a police mobile van met an accident here in Parwara area of Darzanda on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the police van was heading towards Mughalkot to act on a tip-off when it met the accident due to brake failure. As a result, one MTO Abdullah was died while five other personnel, including MTO Jamshed Qureshi, Imtiaz Ullah, Tariq Hameed, Sibghat Ullah and Aamir Rehman got injured. The injured police personnel were shifted to DHQ Dera.

Later, the funeral prayer of MTO Abdullah was offered at Ijaz Shaheed Police Line Dera which was attended by senior police officers and officials.

District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaquat expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul of deceased MTO Abdullah in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss. The DPO also prayed for early recovery of the injured personnel.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Died Van Jamshed Sunday Prayer Family Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

14 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

23 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

23 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

24 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.