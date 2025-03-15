Open Menu

One Policeman Killed, Six Others Injured In Bomb Explosion In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM

One Policeman killed, six others injured in bomb explosion in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) One Policeman was killed and six others sustained injuries in bomb explosion that occurred near a police mobile vehicle on Kirani Road in Quetta.

The spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind, confirmed the martyrdom of a policeman and the injured of six others Policemen in the blast.

Shahid Rind said the injured victims are being provided with immediate medical assistance.

Law enforcement agencies quickly responded, securing the area and initiating an investigation into the incident.

He said the nature of the blast is still being determined, and authorities are collecting preliminary evidence to ascertain the cause.

Rind said that investigations are underway to bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

