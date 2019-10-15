UrduPoint.com
One Policeman Martyred, 4 Injured In Quetta's Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:24 PM

One policeman martyred, 4 injured in Quetta's blast

At least one policeman was martyred and four others sustained injuries in an explosion in Quetta's Double Road area on Tuesday evening, says in media reports

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) At least one policeman was martyred and four others sustained injuries in an explosion in Quetta's Double Road area on Tuesday evening, says in media reports.According to police, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

The bomb went off when the police mobile passed the motorcycle on Double Road.tv footage showed a blaze erupted at the site of the explosion after the loud blast, which also caused damage to two vehicles and nearby shops. The deceased was identified as a member of the police Rapid Response Force. The injured policemen were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta, where an emergency was imposed.

