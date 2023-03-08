One policeman martyred, four injured in terrorist attack on census team

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :One constable embraced martyrdom and four other personnel injured as terrorists opened fired on a police mobile deployed to provide security to the census team in the limits of Daraban Police Station, here on Wednesday.

According to police, the police personnel were on their duty when some unidentified assailants opened fire on them in Garah Mastan area.

As a result, Constable Gul Faraz resident of Buner, Aftab Ahmad resident of Swat from PTS Kohat and Driver Sabir of Gomal University Police station got seriously injured.

Meanwhile ASI Hayat Ullah of Daraban Police Station and Muhammad Naeem from PTS Kohat received minor injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital where constable Gul Faraz succumbed to his injuries and got martyred.

However, the attackers managed to escape from the scene. After the incident, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani put the police security on high alert across the district.