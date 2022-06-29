One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate deaths.

In a shooting attack on a polio team in North Waziristan on Tuesday, three individuals, including two policemen, were killed and one injured, according to the local police.

Unknown assailants opened fire in the vicinity of Tang Kalli Tehsil Dattakhel, killing two police officers and one polio worker while injuring one civilian.

Constable Raza Ullah, a resident of Darri Wasta Tehsil, Constable Din Shaheed, a resident of Kani Rogha Manzar Khel Tehsil, and polio worker Rasheed Ullah, a resident of Tang Kalli Tehsil were identified by the police as the deceased.

The other injured person has not yet been identified.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, expressed his sorrow on Tuesday over the deaths of three security men who were part of the polio vaccination team in Tank.

The prime minister requested on Twitter that the interior minister submit a report on the event before the upcoming cabinet meeting.

He also prayed for the deceased's soul to rest in peace and for grieving families to have the fortitude to bear the loss.