KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :One proclaimed offenders and an absconders among 59 suspects were arrested during the last 24 hours by the South zone Karachi police.

The police have recovered three pistols, 10 rounds, 880 grams charas, 642 kilo grams gutka/mawa (chewing tobacco) andGutka manufacturing material from the suspects.