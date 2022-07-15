UrduPoint.com

One Proclaimed Offender Among 9 Held In D.I.Khan

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan Police held nine outlaws and 10 suspects during the last 24 hours from different areas of the district and recovered weapons, ammunition and drugs from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The spokesman said the Chaudhwan police, by taking action against criminals, had arrested a proclaimed offender Asmat Ullah.

During raids, the Chaudhwan police also arrested three other accused including Muhammad Suleman, Shah Nawaz and Riaz. The police also recovered one 12-bore repeater, two 30-bore pistols, ammunition and magazines from their possession.

Similarly, Panyala police arrested five accused including Irshad Ali, Zahir Shah, Irshad and Fazal Rehman. While one Ehsaan Ullah, a resident of Taalgi, was arrested over a charge of facilitating the criminals. One 12-bore repeater, three 30-bore pistols, ammunition, magazines and 1020 gram hashish were recovered from their possession.

Moreover, the Panyala police also arrested 10 suspects from different areas of its jurisdiction.

