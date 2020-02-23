UrduPoint.com
One Robber Held, 2 Escape After Looting Grocery Store

Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::The police arrested one robber while his two accomplices managed to escape after looting a grocery (Karyana) store in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that three armed bandits in the guise of customers came at grocery (Karyana) store of one Mubarak Ali in Mubarakpura latein the night and snatched cash and motorcycle from the owner at gunpoint.

The store owner raised alarm over which the area people gathered and chased the outlaws. They overpowered one of the robbers while his other two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The area police took the robber into custody, who was later identified as Usman of Lahore. The police also recovered weapon and looted cash and motorcycle from his possession while raids are being conducted to arrest his escapee accomplices.

