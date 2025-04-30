One Robber Killed, Another Arrested As Robbery Attempt Foiled
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A robber was killed as security forces foiled a robbery attempt near Garah Khan on Dera-Daraban road.
According to polic, the forces received information that armed men were stopping and looting passenger vehicles near Garah Khan.
Upon reaching the scene, the security forces cordoned off the area and confronted the robbers.
A fierce exchange of fire ensued, during which a robber identified as Hussain Malwana was killed.
One of his accomplices was taken into custody, while the third suspect, identified as Minhaj, fled the scene.
Two repeater rifles along with ammunition were also recovered from the site.
The arrested suspect is being interrogated and efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing accomplice. Daraban Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terrorist attack on Draban police station foiled6 minutes ago
-
One robber killed, another arrested as robbery attempt foiled6 minutes ago
-
Authorities asked to ensure timely completion of development projects6 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 5 injured in Gas cylinder blast on Lahore’s Ravi road16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM24 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of petitions against Audio Leaks Commission as Infructuous26 minutes ago
-
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force28 minutes ago
-
SC Continues Hearing on Judges' Transfer and Seniority Case36 minutes ago
-
Killer gets death sentence36 minutes ago
-
Swift response by Rescue-1122 saves man's life36 minutes ago
-
PESCO presents three months' action plan to resolve electricity related issues56 minutes ago
-
NIRC to host historic International Labour Day Conference 2025 in capital tomorrow56 minutes ago