One robber killed, another arrested as robbery attempt foiled

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A robber was killed as security forces foiled a robbery attempt near Garah Khan on Dera-Daraban road.

According to polic, the forces received information that armed men were stopping and looting passenger vehicles near Garah Khan.

Upon reaching the scene, the security forces cordoned off the area and confronted the robbers.

A fierce exchange of fire ensued, during which a robber identified as Hussain Malwana was killed.

One of his accomplices was taken into custody, while the third suspect, identified as Minhaj, fled the scene.

Two repeater rifles along with ammunition were also recovered from the site.

The arrested suspect is being interrogated and efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing accomplice. Daraban Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.