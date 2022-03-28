One robber killed , another injured in 2 separate incidents

A suspected robber was killed and another suspected outlaw was injured in 2 separate incidents here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A suspected robber was killed and another suspected outlaw was injured in 2 separate incidents here on Monday.

According to the police, during an incident of robbery near the flyover bridge in Latifabad unit 7 the suspected robbers Sharif Brohi and Ali Nawaz were injured, including one with a gunshot injury to his chest.

Brohi later passed away on the way to the hospital.

The police were informed that the suspected robber was hit by a bullet fired from his own pistol during the robbery.

The passerby people rounded up the other suspect, beat him and handed him over to the police.

The police said the robbers tried to rob a citizen identified as Kamil Waleed when that incident happened. The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The police spokesman informed that Bhitai Nagar police arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near the Indus river's embankment in Bhitai Nagar area.

He said the police spotted 5 suspects who were heading for a robbery attempt and tried to arrest them.

However, he added, the suspects opened fire on the police and 4 of them managed to escape.

But one of them sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested. The police identified the arrested suspect as Zohaib alias Raja while those who escaped were Qasim Golrio, Piyar Ali Mallah, Riaz Maachi alias Bablu and Naveed Mallah.

The spokesman claimed that a stolen motorbike and an unlicensed pistol had been recovered from Raja.

The encoutner's FIR has been registered at Bhitai Nagar police station on the state's complaint.