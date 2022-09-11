One robber killed, one escaped in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :A citizen opened fire and killed one robber while another escaped, near the area of Gulshan Iqbal in Karachi.

According to the police, one bandit was killed while the other escaped in the firing of a citizen riding in a car near Gala Restaurant, the slain robber was identified as 22-year-old Nazeed Alias Dhakkan.

A pistol, stolen mobile phone and cash have been recovered.

He said that the citizen Raheel was standing at the Gala restaurant calling to order petrol, while two robbers on a motorcycle came and robbed him and another citizen. Meanwhile Raheel opened fire with his licensed pistol and killed one on the spot while his accomplice managed to escape.

On the other hand, SHO Aziz Bhatti Inspector Adeel Afzal said, that the police were investigating the incident.

APP,SSO