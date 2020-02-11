One robber killed,One injured in police encounter in Islamabad

One robber was killed and another was injured in police encounter at Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :One robber was killed and another was injured in police encounter at Sadiqabad area of Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Quoting the police sources, a private news channel reported that a citizen sought police assistance from Rescue 15 when three robbers were busy in looting inside his house in Sadiqabad area.

On arrival of police, the robbers opened fires on them. On retaliation, one robber was killed and another was injured in police firing whereas their third accomplice managed to escape.