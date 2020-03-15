UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Sent To Jail, Another Face Fine Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

One sent to jail, another face fine over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Special price magistrate Malik Nauman Adil raided against profiteers and sent one to jail and imposed fine to another over profiteering.

The crackdown against profiteers was continued under the directions to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Special price magistrate raided at naan shop MDA chowk owned by Muhammad Usman and sent him to jail over charging extra rates.

Similarly, Rs 30,000 fine was also imposed to a butcher namely Umair at Haram Gate over selling meat on higher rates.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Price

Recent Stories

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

23 minutes ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

38 minutes ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

53 minutes ago

In second e-briefing, MoFAIC updates ambassadors, ..

53 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi heads Zayed University Council meet ..

53 minutes ago

Etihad Airways announces temporary changes to rout ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.