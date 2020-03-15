One sent to jail, another face fine over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Special price magistrate Malik Nauman Adil raided against profiteers and sent one to jail and imposed fine to another over profiteering.

The crackdown against profiteers was continued under the directions to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

Special price magistrate raided at naan shop MDA chowk owned by Muhammad Usman and sent him to jail over charging extra rates.

Similarly, Rs 30,000 fine was also imposed to a butcher namely Umair at Haram Gate over selling meat on higher rates.